Hrithik Roshan pens a thank you note to teachers

Hrithik Roshan's latest social media post is dedicated to the people who "shape the future of the society"- teachers.

The Bollywood actor, who will be seen playing a teacher in his upcoming film 'Super 30', shared a thank you note for all the teachers out there.

"Where does change begin? It begins with a thought. Then the thought is passed on, seeded, taught to others. That's how people learn, that's how nations grow. If you want to be a nation builder, become a teacher. Because it is them who are seeding the thoughts, shaping the future of our society and country in the truest sense," he wrote.

"I have heard so many people say that they want to make a difference in our society, but I haven't heard anyone say that I want to change the world by becoming a teacher," he continued.

The actor concluded the post by thanking the teachers. "Thank you to all the teachers for their contribution," he wrote.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the upcoming biopic is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019. The film chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching center attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children.

The film will hit the theatres on July 12, this year.

