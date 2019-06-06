Stalin demands exemption from NEET for TN students

Following the announcement of Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam result, MK reiterated his demand for an exemption for students from the annual medical entrance test.

In a statement released by his party on Wednesday, was quoted expressing shock on the not paying heed to the exemption demand.

"It is really shocking that BJP let is not considering the demand despite our state assembly having passed resolution on the exemption from exam", he said.

Quoting figures from the recently released results, he accused the government of spoiling the dreams of students.

"Almost 75 thousand students have failed in the exam. A 17-year teenager from committed suicide by hanging herself at her house as she was upset on not being able to qualify though she managed to score 490 out of 500 in 12th board examination. Another student committed suicide by self-immolation in district. The is spoiling the dreams of students which is unacceptable," read the statement by DMK.

The party also stated that in the forthcoming parliamentary session, DMK parliamentarians will raise the demand of exemption from in the parliament and will try to find the right solution.

The Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the results and scorecard of NEET 2019.

Nalin Khandelwal of bagged 701 out of 720 marks to emerge as the all- topper. Bhavik Bansal of secured the second position while Akshat Kaushik from secured the third position.

The NEET is conducted by the NTA for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges.

