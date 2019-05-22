JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Will not give room to rioters who disrupt our nation: Widodo
Business Standard

Steam Chat goes mobile, now available on iOS and Android

ANI  |  Mobile 

Valve's Steam announced the rollout of its standalone Steam Chat mobile app for both iOS and Android platforms.

The new Steam Chat mobile app is free to download and includes key features of the desktop chat, including friends list, invite links, customisable notifications, and group chats, the official blog notes.

The company is already working on additions to the Steam Chat app, such as voice chat support. The original Steam Mobile app will also see upgrades in terms of account security as Steam Chat gets its own app.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 21:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements