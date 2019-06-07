Stocks end in the green after volatile session, pharma stocks slide

Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses on Friday, a day after the Reserve of India (RBI) marginally reduced key interest rates and serious funding challenges appeared to cripple non- financial institutions.

However, the BSE Sensex closed 86 points higher at 39,616 while the gained 27 points to 11,871. The rally was largely by IT and financial stocks.

At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices of bank, financial service, IT and were in the green. But Nifty pharma was down 1.2 per cent. Auto, FMCG, metal, PSU bank and realty also closed in the red.

Among the prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel, and

But shares of fell further by 14.4 per cent, a day after tumbling nearly 20 per cent after rating agency cut its creditworthiness citing delays or likely defaults in serving debt availed from banks.

Ltd (DHFL) too slid further by over 11 per cent despite reassuring comments from its management pertaining to payment of interest obligations.

On Thursday, it dropped 15.86 per cent after rating agencies ICRA and Crisil slashed their outlook on the company's commercial paper programme. Fitch Ratings said DHFL's liquidity problems highlight the funding challenges faced by

Among other losers were Dr Reddy, Yes Bank, Cipla, and

Many investors believe the RBI's move to cut interest rates marginally is unlikely to stimulate demand in the near-term due to the absence of quick resonance in financial market.

Besides, the central bank did not give any clear stance as far as are concerned.

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed as investors awaited a key US jobs report and the outcome of further tariff negotiations between the and

Shares in and were little changed. Markets in Hong Kong and are shut for holidays. Japan's Nikkei firmed 0.3 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)