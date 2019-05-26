'Super 30' to now release on July 12

Hrithik Roshan's long awaited "Super 30" is all set to arrive in the theatres on July 12, the makers have announced.

Earlier this month, Hrithik said he was shifting the release date of "Super 30" to save his film from being "desecrated by yet another media circus". The date was yet to be declared.

The actor's statement came after the release of Kangana Ranaut's "Mental Hai Kya" was shifted to July 26, only to coincide with the then theatrical arrival of "Super 30", a Ekta Kapoor dismissed, saying the decision had nothing to do with Kangana's equation with Hrithik.

"Super 30", based on the life of and his educational programme Super 30, is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

"Arriving early! #Super30 will be releasing on July 12," the handle of Reliance Entertainment tweeted on Saturday.

In her response to the earlier change in "Super 30" date, Kangana alleged Hrithik was in on the decision from the beginning, calling the statement a "sob story".

The film has had a tough birth.

Earlier, "Super 30" was to scheduled to be released on January 25, the same date as Kangana's "Manikarnika: The Of Jhansi".

In 2016, Kangana claimed that she and Hrithik were in a relationship but her " 3" co-star said it was not true. The fight became public after Hrithik sued her and Kangana counter-sued him.

"Super 30", also featuring Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu, found itself at the centre of controversy over allegations of sexual harassment against the film's last October.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)