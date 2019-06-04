Diane Kruger joins cast of '355'

is the latest addition to the multi-starrer thriller '355'.

The film also features Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Fan Bingbing, Penelope Cruz, Sebastian Stan, and Edgar Ramirez, reported Variety.

The upcoming thriller is being directed by Simon Kinberg, who has previously helmed 'Dark Phoenix'. Apart from donning the director's hat, Kinberg is also writing the script along with Theresa Rebeck, whose credits include NBC's 'Smash'.

"I'm so ecstatic to have an of her caliber to round out this extraordinary cast," Kinberg said speaking of

is no longer a part of the film. She exited the film citing personal reasons, reported The

The film revolves around Chastain, Nyong'o, Cruz and Fan, who play spies from international agencies around the world. These women must bond together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to use all their talents and training to stop an event from occurring that could thrust the teetering world into total chaos.

Along the way, these strangers and enemies become comrades and friends, and a new faction is formed - code-named '355' (a name they adopt from the first female in the American Revolution).

The movie is being produced by Chastain through her banner alongside and Kinberg.

The production of the film will begin on July 8 in and will also be shot in and

In 2017, Chastain and Bingbing were on jury when won the best for 'In The Fade'. The movie went on to win a Critics Choice and for best foreign language film.

Kruger recently starred in 'The Operative', which premiered at this year's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)