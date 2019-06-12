Suspended from DMK over derogatory comments, Radha Ravi rejoins AIADMK

Veteran turned Radha Ravi, who was suspended from DMK for making derogatory comments on Nayanthara, rejoined AIADMK on Wednesday.

The former DMK leader was inducted into the (AIADMK) by Chief Minister E Palaniswamy.

of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) K Anbazhagan had suspended from the party in March after concluding the disciplinary proceedings against him.

Ravi had passed derogatory remarks against the at the trailer launch of her film 'Kolayuthir Kaalam'.

previously joined AIADMK in the early 2000s and in the 2002 Assembly elections, he was fielded from Saidapet constituency.

In the 2006 elections, however, he was not re-nominated. While he rejoined AIADMK in 2010 he remained inactive in the party until he moved back to DMK in March 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)