Sweden: Investigations launched after Linkoping blast deemed deliberate

The police have launched investigations after a powerful explosion rocked an apartment block here, as per the media report on Saturday.

"We suspect that someone has placed an explosive charge just outside one of the properties, but we do not know exactly when this has happened," the police press officer, Bjorn Oberg, told Swedish SVT, according to Sputnik.

The blast, which occurred on Friday morning, damaged over 250 apartments and wounded at least seven people. Out of the injured, two people are still under medical observation.

No arrests have been made yet while there are no suspects as of now either. While the police have refused to comment further, speculations of gang violence are rife.

Parts of the apartment area still remain cordoned off as forensic investigations are underway.

