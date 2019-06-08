Modi in Maldives: PM accorded ceremonial welcome at Republic Square

on Saturday received a ceremonial welcome at in Male on his arrival to the island nation as part of his first bilateral visit following his re-election.

Maldivian was also present during the ceremony.

The delegation-level talks between the two countries are currently underway. The two leaders are expected to exchange agreements and remote inaugurate projects following the bilateral.

Modi is also scheduled to meet with Maldivian Vice at around 6:00 (local time) and of the Majlis (Maldivian Parliament) at around 6:30 pm (local time).

The key highlight of the visit will be Modi's address to the Majlis at around 6:45 pm (local time).

"PM Modi's official visit to the Maldives, especially his address at the Parliament signifies the importance that the attaches with It reflects the good relationship between the two countries," said Hassan Ziyau, the

"I am sure, PM's visit would further strengthen the existing relation between and the The of the Parliament, former and the members of the parliament are ready to welcome PM Modi and his delegation to the People's Majlis," he added.

Last Month, the unanimously passed a resolution for inviting Modi to address the House during his visit.

The Indian was received at earlier today by Maldivian The visit holds significance as is the only South Asian country that Modi had not visited during his first term.

Taking to after receiving PM Modi, Shahid said that this "momentous visit" would elevate the Indian-Maldivian relationship to new heights.

"Great Honour to receive PM Shri @narendramodi at on his first State Visit overseas after taking oath for a second term. No doubt, this will be a momentous visit that would elevate #Maldives # relationship to new heights."

Modi had earlier visited the island nation in November last year to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, who assumed office after defeating in the presidential polls.

Modi will also be visiting on June 9 at the invitation of President Maithripala Sirisena, the first visit of a foreign leader following the deadly terror attacks that killed more than 250 people on April 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)