Tabu unveils new poster of 'AndhaDhun'

Bollywood actor Tabu on Monday unveiled the new poster of her upcoming film 'AndhaDhun'.
The 'Drishyam' star took to Instagram to post the poster, where she and her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen sitting opposite each other with their hands tied to a chair.
She captioned it in an equally mysterious way and wrote, "Blinded by chaos, bound by fate..On this thrilling ride. In cinemas Oct5th 2018. Trailer out now. Link in bio. @andhadhunfilm #sriramraghavan @ayushmannk @radhikaofficial @viacom18motionpictures @zeemusiccompany @ameet_trivedi @kumohanan @manavvij "
In June, the first poster of the flick had created a buzz in the social media sphere. It featured a broken pair of goggles as the main object, with other elements like piano, musical notes, cat, revolver, a cup of tea, a knife, and suitcase.
Helmed by Sriram Raghavan of 'Johnny Gaddaar' fame the film is slated to release on October 5.
