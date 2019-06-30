J-K: 1 terrorist killed in Budgam encounter

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

One terrorist lost his life during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

"The encounter process is underway and one terrorist has been killed during the cross firing. The operation will continue for a while as an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces is still going on," Sub Inspector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Vinay Kumar told ANI.

The exchange of fire started in the early morning.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 09:37 IST

