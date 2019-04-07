ECI justifies transfer of four senior police officials in West Bengal

The of India (ECI) on Sunday justified the transfer of four senior cops in the state, stating that the poll panel had already appointed a to ensure free and fair polls.

on Saturday wrote to the ECI condemning the transfer of four senior police officers.

The Central Police Observer (CPO) on Friday night had removed Anuj Sharma, Gyanwant Singh, of Police Shyam Singh, and S Selvamurugan.

In the letter addressed to Banerjee, (DEC) states: "After the review of preparedness by the in Kolkata, Special Police Observer was appointed for "

"On feedback from the Deputy Election Commission, West Bengal, and Special Police Observer, the action was taken to transfer four police officers," writes Kumar, terming Banerjee's allegations as "factually incorrect innuendoes."

"The Commission spent two days in to assess the in-depth review of the preparedness and fairness of the electoral process. The review meetings of the Commission invariably start with an interaction with the political parties and other officials," Bhushan writes.

"DEC in charge of West Bengal also reviewed the situation sometime in the mid-March in Kolkata. After this, the Special Police Observer was appointed for West Bengal as well as for Jharkhand, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Telangana."

"It is based on the cumulative feedback from the DEC who oversees electoral process in West Bengal and Special Police Observer that action was taken for transferring four police officers. It is understood that the of West Bengal has already operationalised the decision of ECI in respect of transfers," Kumar further states in the letter.

