UP: Minor girl gangraped in Sitapur, probe underway

A minor girl was allegedly raped by two men on June 26 in Rudin village of Sitapur district.

According to police, the girl in her written statement said that she was gang-raped by two men inside Islamia school of the region. However, in her recorded statement she claimed that she was raped at a farm near the school.

"We have recorded the statement of the victim. She told us that two men raped her while two were witnessing the crime. We are thoroughly investigating the matter and the culprits will be nabbed soon," said Mahendra Pratap Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police Sitapur.

So far, no arrest has been made by the police in the case.

On June 11, a nine-year-old was allegedly raped by a man in Sitapur's Sakran.

Teams were formed and the accused has been taken into custody.

