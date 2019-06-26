TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar joins BJP

In a blow to (TDP) its on Wednesday quit the party and joined the BJP in the presence of its working JP Nadda at party headquarters here.

Dinakar also submitted his resignation to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

"I, Lanka Dinakar, herewith submitting my resignation for my position in the party as and primary membership of the party after unanimous decision of my family members," the resignation letter stated.

Indian Lok Dal (INLD) member, and former AP Abdullakutty also joined the BJP today.

Earlier, TDP MPs -- YS Chowdary, C M Ramesh, T G Venkatesh, all from Andhra Pradesh, and G who hails from Telangana, had on Thursday claimed to have merged themselves with the BJP. They later joined the BJP in presence of its Woking J P Nadda.

This comes a month after TDP was decimated to just 23 seats in the Assembly election while Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats. In Lok Sabha too, TDP could win only 3 seats in the recent elections.

