Team needs to develop habit of giving it all to improve: PSG coach Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Thomas Tuchel, who signed a new deal which extends his stay with the club till 2021, has stated that the whole team will have to move in one direction to improve heading into his second season at the club.

"We have to improve, that's clear. We have to put even more intensity into our games. To be competitive at the highest level, that's indispensable. Giving your all has to become a habit. But I can't change that on my own. You have to be very strict in terms of our principles of how to play. That is important. We all have to go in the same direction," club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

Despite the club displaying a substandard performance as they were crashed out of and Coupe de la Ligue early, Tuchel was handed an extension by the club. However, PSG managed to secure the title with 91 points, 16 points ahead of second-positioned LOSC.

Tuchel's side started off very well in the as PSG won their first 14 matches but as the tournament came closer to an end, the club won just four out of their 10 matches. Tuchel said they performed well throughout and feels that they deserved the trophy.

"It's the most important trophy. It shows that you've done things well throughout the season. We're here to produce performances, create a thirst for victory, to be consistent. We have done that, so we deserved the trophy," he said.

Tuchel, while talking about improving further in the next season of Ligue 1, said: "I have some ideas of how to improve looking at next season. We have to be attentive. We can't just say, 'We're Paris Saint-Germain, we have talented players."

"We're strong. So we always do the same thing'. You can't work like that. In every game, you have to create space and opportunities. I have always shown my players the strengths of our opponents. We're going to keep working like that," said Tuchel.

