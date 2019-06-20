Tejaswi does not have ability to carry his political legacy: Bihar Cong MLA

In what is seen as the rising differences within Opposition fold in Bihar, and MLA Shakeel Khan on Thursday questioned RJD and said that he does not have what he called as "art of carrying political legacy".

"Tejaswi should know the art of carrying the political legacy he inherited from his father (Lalu Prasad). It is not seen during and after elections. Sometimes he tweets. Once, a man in Sitamarhi was murdered and he tweeted 20 days after the incident," he said when asked about Tejaswi's absence from the public in wake of epidemic in the state.

The said that Tejaswi, younger son of Lalu Prasad, should learn political manoeuvring. "He does not have it, unlike his father. It was evident in during and after the elections," he said.

He also said that held review meetings with state on the poll debacle. "We figured out that Congress needs to work on the ground on a large scale," he said.

Congress and Rashtriya fought the Lok Sabha election in an alliance in the state. While won one seat, RJD drew a blank in the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)