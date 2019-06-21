India celebrates International Yoga Day with great zeal

Thousands of young and old people across the country united to observe the fifth International Day of on Friday with great enthusiasm and zeal.

While (ITBP) personnel in performed at an altitude of 19000 feet at minus 15 degrees Celsius temperature, ITBP personnel in northern Ladakh performed at an altitude of 18000 feet at a temperature of minus 20 Degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, ITBP personnel in performed yoga at an altitude of 14000 feet near Rohtang Pass at minus 10 Degrees Celsius.

Yoga was performed onboard INS Viraat (Decommissioned) at Western Naval Dockyard in as well.

Making it more unique, dog squads of and ITBP performed yoga along with their trainers in Jammu and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

Besides, a 'river Yoga' in was performed by the 9th Battalion of ITBP in

The event marked the presence of various security forces including Border Security Force, Indian Navy, Central Industrial Security Force, ITBP, Assam Rifles, CRPF etc.

Political leaders including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Om Birla, Chief Minister and other celebrities performed Yoga along with people.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all on June 21, 2015, and the idea was first proposed by PM Modi during his speech at the in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)