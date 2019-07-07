Telangana: Hyderabad Sailing Week concludes at Secunderabad Club

Hyderabad sailing week concluded with an ostentatious display of ceremonial grandeur at Secunderabad Club here on Sunday.

The event was jointly hosted by the EME Sailing Association, the Secunderabad Sailing Club and Laser Class Association of India.

The event witnessed a total participation of 192 sailors and 173 boats from prominent sailing clubs across the country.

Four sailors awarded with trophies.

Laser 4.7 open trophy and Laser 4.7 boys under 18 trophy was presented to Rammilan Yadav of NSS Bhopal and Laser 4.7 girls under 18 years trophy presented to Ritika Dangi of NSS Bhopal.

The prestigious Secunderabad Sailing Club Rolling Trophy for the overall winner without discard in Laser Radial Rig and biggest Laser Radial trophy for the overall winner was awarded to Gitesh of AYN, while the Laser Radial Women trophy for overall winner category was presented to Nethra Kumaram of TNSA.

A total of 22 women sailors also participated in various categories in this championship.

The oldest participant in the event is Murli Kanuri, who is 68 years old and the youngest is Shaurya, 13 years.

