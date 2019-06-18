Govt holds supreme right to give land for construction of Ram Mandir: Subramanian Swamy

on Tuesday said that Government has the supreme right to take away the disputed land in and give it for the construction of

"The constitution says that the Government can obtain the rights to any land and the cannot challenge the decision. They can only challenge for compensation of the land," Swamy said while speaking to the media after his meet with on the issue of the construction of

Explaining further he said: "I would only like to say that the government can, without taking anyone's permission, give the land for the construction of the to two committees- Janmabhoomi Nyas Samiti and Vishva Hindu Parishad."

According to Swamy, the government is delaying the process of the construction of He said, "Solution to Ram Mandir issue is possible. Modi ji has gone to the SC to seek permission which is not required. The government is delaying the process is what I believe."

"Sunni should make the masjid somewhere else as only the Mandir will be made in Ayodhya, they can only be given compensation," he added.

Talking about his meet with Thackeray, Swamy said: "The agenda was to tell Thackeray that there is no need for ordinance; the property is with the government and the construction should start today."

"Modi ji is a flexible person, I'm sure Uddhav ji will meet and explain this to him," he added.

today had met at the Matoshri Niwas here to discuss the issue of the construction of Ram Mandir.

