Sri Lankan Armed Forces delegation visits Gaya

The four-day visit of Sri Lankan Armed Forces delegation to the (OTA) in Gaya ended on Tuesday.

"A delegation of Sri Lankan Armed Forces comprising of 160 members, led by WDM Kumarasinghe, OTA, Gaya from June 15 to June 18. is India's oldest and closest maritime neighbor with deep historical and cultural ties," a press release by the OTA read.

The press release added that the Lankan candidates got training at the facility as they have since the establishment and added the delegation also visited places of religious interest in and around Gaya.

"Sri Lankan cadets are undergoing training at OTA since it's establishment at Gaya. During the four days long visit to Gaya, the delegation visited various places of religious interest at Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, and Nalanda. The delegation also interacted with Lt Gen Sunil Srivastava, VSM, Commandant OTA and discussed various issues regarding the training of gentleman Cadets with faculty and staff," the press release added.

The visit achieved its aim towards strengthening cultural and military relations between the two Nations.

