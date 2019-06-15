That's on me: 'Dark Phoenix' director on movie's box office debacle

'Dark Phoenix' witnessed the worst opening in the history of films, and the film's has taken the onus of the loss upon himself to retrospect on the film having tanked at the box office.

"It clearly is a movie that didn't connect with audiences that didn't see it, it didn't connect enough with audiences that did see it. So that's on me," Weekly quoted as saying in an interview to KCRW's The Business.

'Dark Phoenix' marked the directorial debut of and he admitted that there were many issues with the film, ranging from release date changes to difficulties in working for Fox while it was being acquired by

"I loved making the movie, and I loved the people I made the movie with," he added.

Kinberg also said a number of people from the film fraternity reached out to him, including Tim Miller, who said, "people will come to see the movie differently, and out of the context of this particular moment, see things in it they will appreciate and that he appreciated as a fan."

On being asked about his upcoming directorial '355', which is poised to be the last film in the franchise, Kinberg said that he loves the Marvel universe.

"I love these characters. I'll be super excited to see what Marvel does with them," he said.

