'The Lion King' new teaser: Hear Beyonce as Simba's bae for the first time

After the full- release of the live-action remake of 'The Lion King' in April, has released a new teaser of the much-anticipated film.

In the new preview, we can hear Beyonce voicing the role of Nala, Simba's bae, for the very first time.

The 30-second teaser starts with Nala telling that he needs to take his place as

"We need you. Come home," she tells him.

The teaser ends with Timon and Pumbaa announcing their arrival.

"Calm down, we are here. The backup has arrived," the duo said.

The film will see lending his voice to the much-loved character of While will be heard as Zazu and will lend his voice to Pumbaa.

With the screenplay written by and songs by legends like and Time Rice, the movie will be directed by

James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, and are also a part of the cast ensemble.

The film will hit the theatres on July 19.

A few days back Beyonce had worn an ensemble with a lion on the front of it for Tina Knowles' annual Wearable Art Gale in Santa Monica, reported E! News.

The Gala's theme was "A Journey to the Pride Lands," inspired by reboot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)