Threat call at Kejriwal's residence

ANI  |  Politics 

The Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday informed the Delhi Police that a call was received at the Kejriwal's residence from an unknown number claiming that a person named Bholu from Vikas Puri can attack the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

No further details about the caller could be recovered as there is no caller ID installed, police said.

The Delhi Police have started investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 09:45 IST

