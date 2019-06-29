Three-member team to probe Pune wall collapse, submit report in 24 hours

A three-member team has been formed to probe the wall collapse incident which claimed lives of 15 people in Kondhwa area of Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday. The team will submit its report within 24 hours.

"Three-member team has been formed to investigate the wall collapse incident. The team will include the Additional Collector, a police officer and a civic officer. They have been asked to submit their report in 24 hours," District Collector Naval Kishor Ram told ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis express grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the victims.

"Extremely saddened to know about the loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident. My deepest condolences to the families and prying for a speedy recovery of the injured," he said on Twitter.

"Also, Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased in this incident," he added.

Governor Vidyasagar Rao has also expressed grief over the incident.

"I was deeply saddened to know about the death of innocent workers, including women and children in the incident of collapse of a compound wall of a residential complex in Pune. My heart goes out to the kin of all those who lost their loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," said Rao, in a statement.

The Bihar government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of the victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured who hailed from the state.

At least 15 people died, while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, an official from the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the wall collapsed due to heavy downpour in the city.

NDRF teams rescued three injured and retrieved as many as 15 bodies. The injured have been shifted to Sassoon Hospital in the city.

