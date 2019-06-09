Rave party raided in south Delhi; huge amount of liquor, drugs seized

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet recommends Delhi Budget session from February 22
Took too long to evacuate Metro: Delhi government
Move central govt out of Delhi to reduce pollution: former AAP leader
Woman, 4-year-old son killed in Delhi's Patel Nagar
Delhi Assembly to set up centre, hire researchers to assist lawmakers
-
A rave party was raided by a joint team of Delhi's Excise Department and police officials at a farmhouse in Chhatarpur area of south Delhi on Saturday night.
A large amount of drugs and foreign liquor were seized in the raid, police said.
As per the police, the organizers had the license to organise the party but more than the permissible amount of liquor was found at the venue.
Over 600 people including teenage girls were initially held for participating in the event but were later released.
However, 16 people, mainly organizers of the event, have been detained.
Further investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU