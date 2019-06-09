JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Punjab: Rescue operation still underway to ressue 2-yr-old boy trapped in borewell

Southgate effaces rumours regarding his England departure
Business Standard

Rave party raided in south Delhi; huge amount of liquor, drugs seized

ANI  |  General News 

A rave party was raided by a joint team of Delhi's Excise Department and police officials at a farmhouse in Chhatarpur area of south Delhi on Saturday night.

A large amount of drugs and foreign liquor were seized in the raid, police said.

As per the police, the organizers had the license to organise the party but more than the permissible amount of liquor was found at the venue.

Over 600 people including teenage girls were initially held for participating in the event but were later released.

However, 16 people, mainly organizers of the event, have been detained.

Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 11:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU