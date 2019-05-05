Rahul Gandhi roots for poor people only when elections approach: Amit Shah

Whenever elections approach, starts rooting for poor people, otherwise, he stays aloof, (BJP) Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing an election rally here, he sharpened his attack on the and said: " never cared about poor people. They only raised the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' (eradicate poverty) but did nothing about it. Whenever election season approached, he starts rooting for the poor people, otherwise, he stays aloof."

Continuing his tirade against the party, he said: "Congress party had promised to do away with if their party is voted to power. If it is scrapped, you will not be able to put anyone who spies on behind the bars."

The Congress in its election manifesto released on April 2 had promised to remove the to give a "fillip to freedom of expression".

He also recalled the incidents, which took place in the (JNU) in February 2016, and said if the was removed, then those raising anti- slogans could not be jailed.

In tune with the party's promise in the election manifesto, he said if our party is voted to power, BJP will abrogate Article 370. " had pitched for the revival of the posts of for Even if our party is voted out of power in the elections, our party workers and those who support BJP will never let go away from "

He also took a jibe at the erstwhile chief ministers of Hooda and Om Prakash Chautala for destroying the condition of state with "corruption" and "hooliganism". "We now have BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar as the and he has fully eradicated hooliganism and corruption from the system," he said.

will see polling for 10 seats on May 12 in the sixth phase of the elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

