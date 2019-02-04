TMC workers compare PM Modi with Adolf Hitler

-
ALSO READ
Canada acquires rare book previously owned by Adolf Hitler
Shinde compares Modi with Hitler, says oppn being "strangled"
German nationalists pictured with Hitler wine, swastikas
Photo of Hitler embracing child of Jewish grandmother sold
TDP MP dresses like Hitler in House to send PM a message
-
TMC workers on Monday equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler.
Taking to the streets against the Central government over CBI-state police standoff, TMC workers carried huge banners portraying the Prime Minister as Hitler.
A protester told ANI, "We are just giving out a message that the way they treated the officer without any document is not fair. He is not following any rule, is this not dictatorship? That is why we have made a collage of Hitler and PM Modi."
Meanwhile, some people also vandalised the BJP office here
Chief Minister Banerjee has been sitting on her 'Save the Constitution' dharna at Metro Channel in Kolkata since Sunday night in protest against the CBI move to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Kumar from his residence. The team was not allowed to enter his residence and the police, in turn, detained the CBI officials in a high voltage drama.
Defending her move to launch the dharna, the Trinamool Congress supremo contended that she did not take to the streets when the BJP allegedly harassed TMC leaders but was "angry" when the post of the Kolkata Police chief was insulted.
"I am ready to give my life but won't compromise. I did not take to the streets when you heckled TMC leaders. But I am angry when they tried to insult the chair of the Kolkata Police Commissioner... He is leading the organisation," Banerjee told a gathering here.
Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, was heading an SIT on the Saradha and Rose Valley scams. The CBI wanted the top officer to hand over the seizure list made during his probe, sources said.
The top cop was to be reportedly questioned regarding missing documents and files but was not responding to notices to appear before the agency.
Earlier in the day, Banerjee said that her government will not accept any money from the Centre as part of any scheme. "We have taken a decision. We won't take any money from the Centre regarding any of the schemes," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU