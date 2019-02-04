TMC workers compare PM Modi with Adolf Hitler

TMC workers on Monday equated with German dictator

Taking to the streets against the over CBI-state police standoff, TMC workers carried huge banners portraying the as Hitler.

A protester told ANI, "We are just giving out a message that the way they treated the without any document is not fair. He is not following any rule, is this not dictatorship? That is why we have made a collage of Hitler and PM "

Meanwhile, some people also vandalised the BJP office here

Minister has been sitting on her 'Save the Constitution' dharna at in Kolkata since Sunday night in protest against the move to arrest from his residence. The team was not allowed to enter his residence and the police, in turn, detained the officials in a high voltage drama.

Defending her move to launch the dharna, the supremo contended that she did not take to the streets when the BJP allegedly harassed TMC leaders but was "angry" when the post of the was insulted.

"I am ready to give my life but won't compromise. I did not take to the streets when you heckled TMC leaders. But I am angry when they tried to insult the of the .. He is leading the organisation," told a gathering here.

Kumar, a 1989-batch of cadre, was heading an SIT on the Saradha and scams. The wanted the top to hand over the list made during his probe, sources said.

The top cop was to be reportedly questioned regarding missing documents and files but was not responding to notices to appear before the agency.

Earlier in the day, said that her government will not accept any money from the Centre as part of any scheme. "We have taken a decision. We won't take any money from the Centre regarding any of the schemes," she said.

