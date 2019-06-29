TN: Municipal Corp. Min. appeals people to save water, install rainwater harvesting system

After acute water crisis gripped Tamil Nadu, State's Municipal Corporation Minister SP Velumani on Saturday appealed people to save water and install rainwater harvesting systems in their houses, during a joint press conference of Chennai Corporation and Metro water department at Ripon Building in Chennai.

The conference was headed by Velumani where he highlighted the steps taken by the Government to deal with the water crisis in the state.

A special booklet on 'how to save water' was released during the conference and a powerpoint presentation demonstrating the same was also presented to those who were present at the conference.

"Rainwater harvesting cell has been formed by the government and it is in the working mode now. Despite rainwater harvesting being mandatory in the state, there is no fine for people who fail to implement it", said Velumani.

A team has been formed to monitor rainwater harvesting in buildings.

"1000 buildings were found in Chennai that should install a rainwater harvesting system. We have a target to install rainwater harvesting system in 2 lakh buildings this year", said Velumani.

Speaking about steps taken by the government to deal with the water crisis, he said, "In last two years in Chennai, 210 natural water reservoirs have been found and their restoration process is underway," said the municipal corporation minister.

"Villivakkam lake is being restored which can hold five times water than before. 38 water lakes have been identified near Chennai and the process of cleaning is underway," he added.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)