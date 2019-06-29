New Delhi: Ramdas Athawale attends 3rd CSR Health Impact Awards

Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale attended CSR Health Impact Awards organised at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

The 3rd edition of the award ceremony was organised on June 27.

"Narendra Modi government is for the public and it's currently working for 125 crore people of our country," Athawale said during the ceremony.

"To create a healthy society, we should plant trees, save our forest cover and save our environment. Our government is working towards this direction and we'll always be there for your help in this regard," he added.

"The gap between government and non-government health institutions should be avoided; healthcare should combine both the institutions. Corporate support should also take care of the volume of work that a non-government institution does when they are thinking in terms of supporting us. Today, the basic need is primary health care and education, and education has to be linked with health," said V Shanta, Chairman, Adyar Cancer Institute.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)