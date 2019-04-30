Anurag Basu's new film to release in January 2020

The famed 'Barfi' Basu is all set to release his next film in January 2020.

Basu's upcoming film is likely to be a multi-starrer with stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and set to join the film.

Indian and trade analyst, shared the news through his handle and also mentioned the cast of the film.

" Basu's next film to release on 24 Jan 2020... Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and .. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Basu, and Krishan Kumar," Adarsh captioned.

The untitled project is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, with his wife

The movie is set to come out on January 24 next year.

