'Too early to say', says Trump on running for President again in 2024

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeatedly dodged questions about his political future, saying it's "too early to say" whether he will run for another Presidential term in 2024.
According to The Hill, Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly 'tried to pin Trump' down on the 2024 question on three occasions, but the former president repeatedly demurred. The former President's remarks come as recently the US Senate acquitted Trump the second time last week -- this time for inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol in January.
"It's too early to say, but I see a lot of great polls out there... ," Trump said as quoted by The Hill.
"I won't say yet [if I'm running again], but I have tremendous support, and I'm looking at poll numbers that are through the roof. ... I'm the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up," the former President added.
The recently acquitted former President has been almost completely invisible since leaving the White House nearly one month ago, but he emerged for a string of interviews on Wednesday to pay tribute to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died at the age of 70.
Despite the low profile, the former President released a statement torching Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell where he vowed to back primary challenges against establishment Republicans he views as "weak and disloyal".
Those remarks came after McConnell slammed Trump at the conclusion of the impeachment trial, saying the former President was "practically and morally" responsible for the January 6 siege on the Capitol.
"The Republicans are soft. They only hit their own -- like Mitch. ... If he spent the same time hitting [Senate Majority Leader Charles] Schumer and Biden, the Republicans would be much better off," Trump said on Wednesday.
Trump also took aim at his successor President Joe Biden for saying that his predecessor had not done enough to distribute COVID-19 vaccines effectively. Biden suggested there was no vaccine when he took office."He's either not telling the truth, or he's mentally gone," the former President said.
Trump said he is "looking at a lot of different" ways to return to social media, following his bans by Twitter and Facebook following the violence that broke out in January at the US Capitol. "We'll see what happens. We're negotiating with a number of people, and there's also the other option of building your own site," he added.
