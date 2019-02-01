Tripura: Two drug peddlers arrested, banned drugs seized

Police arrested two persons red-handed with banned drugs here on Thursday.

Police have seized banned drugs including heroin, brown sugar and marijuana from the duo, said an official statement. A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After investigating the accused, police have also begun conducting raids at several places. Last year in September, had seized 1359 kg marijuana worth around Rs 1 crore from an from near the Assam border.As per the information, more than 20,000 kg of marijuana was seized along with a huge quantity of contraband cough syrups, tablets, heroine in the state in the first six months of 2018.

At least 65 people were arrested in connection to drug peddling from January to September 2018.

