Trump outlines his 'strong pro-life' views on abortion

Against the backdrop of the US state of signing the most restrictive law in the recent American history, on Sunday outlined his "strongly pro-life" views on the subject.

In a series of tweets, the US backed the law, while at the same time appearing to challenge its key provisions.

"As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother - the same position taken by Ronald Reagan," Trump wrote on

"We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new Federal Judges (many more to come), two great new Justices, the Mexico City Policy, and a whole new & positive attitude about the Right to Life. The Radical Left, with late-term (and worse), is imploding on this issue. We must stick together and Win for Life in 2020," Trump went on to say.

The bill, passed by the Senate on Thursday, bans at every stage of pregnancy. It also criminalises the procedure for doctors, who could be charged with felonies and face up to 99 years in prison. The measure includes an exception for cases when the mother's life is at serious risk, but not for cases of rape or incest.

Trump asked the Republicans to stay "United" on the issue, otherwise, he added, "all of our hard-fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear."

The bill represents the most far-reaching effort in the US this year to curb abortion rights. Democrats have criticised the bill, calling it an outrageous, appalling, and unconstitutional attack on women.

is the latest state to pass an abortion restriction bill. Earlier this month, passed a law that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. and too have similar legislation.

