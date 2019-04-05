Trump tweets video mocking Biden's remarks on inappropriate behaviour

in an edited video on Thursday mocked former Vice and possible 2020 over allegations of unwanted physical contact with women.

"Welcome Back Joe!" the said in a tweet in all capitals and shared an edited video of the former creeping up on himself and grabbing his shoulders, using the video had posted a day earlier to address allegations of unwelcome contact.

Trump's remarks came after on Wednesday promised to adjust his physical behaviour towards women in an effort to quell harassment charges. As of now, seven women have shared their encounters with that made them feel uncomfortable.

The controversy over Biden's sexual misconduct began after quoted a former assemblywoman, Lucy Flores, who recalled a 2014 encounter with the former in which he made her feel "uneasy, gross and confused" when he came up from behind and kissed the back of her head.

The allegations are emerging just weeks before the 76-year old former is expected to announce his Presidential bid.

At the end of the video message, further noted that he would be discussing over a range of issues during his election campaign.

"Folks, in the coming month I'm expecting to be talking to you about a whole lot of issues, and I'll always be direct with you," he said.

"I've never thought of politics as cold and antiseptic. I've always thought it about connecting with people, as I said, shaking hands, hands on the shoulder, a hug, encouragement, and now, it's all about taking selfies together. You know, social norms have begun to change, they've shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it, I get it," Biden continued.

"I hear what they're saying, I understand it, and I'll be much more mindful, that's my responsibility. My responsibility and I'll meet it," he added.

Biden served as the US vice president from 2009 to 2017.

