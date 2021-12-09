Twitter acquires Quill; experts says platform's DMs may get major overhaul

-
Social media giant Twitter has acquired Quill that experts suggest might let Twitter DMs better compete with other messaging apps.
As per GSM Arena, this new acquisition might result in Twitter offering more robust messaging features.
For the unversed, Quill is a messaging app for collaboration and communication with teams, one that competed with other productivity messaging platforms like Slack. It focused on keeping messages organized and its notification system was designed to keep notifications to a minimum.
Twitter DM is simple and barebones compared to other messaging platforms like Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Discord, and Telegram.
This is the first biggest move from Twitter after the recent departure of the company's former CEO Jack Dorsey. He was succeeded by Parag Agrawal, a week ago.
As per GSM Arena, Twitter could implement some sort of messaging channels for keeping in touch with large communities of users. With Twitter Blue (Twitter's premium paid-subscription tier), the platform could offer Blue-only messaging features for users with high follower counts.
