Twitter donates USD 15mn to three NGOs to help India battle COVID-19

-
ALSO READ
Facebook, Instagram face another global outage in less than a month
6.1 million Indians among over 533 million users suffer Facebook data leak
Govt asks Twitter, other social platforms to remove 'misleading' Covid posts
Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey, comply with 'controversial' law
Facebook moves to dismiss federal, state antitrust suits
-
Amid India's battle against COVID-19, Microblogging giant Twitter has donated USD 15 million to help address the record surge in infections due to the second wave of the deadly virus.
The amount has been donated to three non-governmental organisations -- Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA.
"USD 15 million split between @CARE, @AIDINDIA, and @sewausato help address the COVID-19 crisis in India," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted.
A total of USD 10 million given to CARE will be used to supplement government efforts by setting up temporary COVID-19 infections care center; providing oxygen, PPE kits, and other critically needed emergency supplies for frontline health workers, and addressing vaccines hesitancy.
USD 2.5 will be used by Sewa International to support the procurement of life-saving equipment such as oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPap, and CPAP machines.
Meanwhile, Aid India will make use of USD 2.5 million to help the under-resourced community identify COVID symptoms, prevent spread, access care and treatment, etc.
India is currently battling a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is believed to being led by the 'double mutant'. The current wave has strained the country's health infrastructure and overburdened frontline medical workers.
India registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU