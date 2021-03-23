Twitter CEO Dorsey's first-ever tweet sold for $2.9 million as NFT sale

-
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday sold his first-ever tweet as a non-fungible token (NFT) for USD 2.9 million, which he donated to charity.
NFTs have become popular over the last few months. An NFT can be any type of unique digital asset, where ownership of that asset is represented on a blockchain, Forbes reported.
Dorsey said he donated the whole amount from the sale to GiveDirectly, an organisation sending cash to families in Africa impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2006 post "Just setting up my twttr" was listed as a unique digital signature on the website.
The winning bid was made by Sina Estavi, the CEO of blockchain company Bridge Oracle.
"This is not just a tweet! I think years later people will realize the true value of this tweet, like the Mona Lisa painting," Estavi said in a tweet after the purchase.
The buyer of Dorsey's tweet will receive a certificate that will be digitally signed and verified by the Twitter CEO. The certificate will include information such as the time of the tweet posted and its text.
According to Valuables, a tweets marketplace that was launched three months ago, buying a tweet means "What you are purchasing is a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator".
