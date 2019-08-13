'Great setting, great men': Twitterati praises PM Modi in 'Man vs Wild'

JUST IN
Delhi airport receives hoax bomb threat, operations affected for 70 minutes
Man vs Wild
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls in an Episoade of ''Man vs Wild'', showed on Discovery channel. The episode was shot in Jim Corbett national park, Uttarakhand. Credits: Discovery.com

As the special episode of 'Man vs Wild' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its host Bear Grylls aired on Monday, it soon became among the most talked about subjects on social media.

As Twitterati sang praises of the PM, 'Man vs Wild' trended on top in India and was on the second position worldwide.

Among celebs from Bollywood, Randeep Hooda and Anil Kapoor were among the first to express their excitement and appreciation for the show on Discovery Channel featuring the Prime Minister.

Randeep tweeted saying, "A great message to the masses of the country in Hindi translated in English for the world, Narendra Modi. Environmental Conservation is most important for the future of our planet that we all share.. for our future.. for us .. thank you Bear Grylls, DiscoveryIN, love nature."

