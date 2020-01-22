UP policemen found stealing milk packets in Noida, video goes viral

-
ALSO READ
Demonetisation effect: Spending on milk and milk products fell in 2017-18
Parag Milk Foods surges over 14% as promoter increases holding
Amul ramps up milk supply to Maharashtra to bridge deficit after floods
Parag Milk Foods hits record low, tanks 38% in one month on weak Q1 results
Amul plans smaller dairy pack sizes for price-conscious rural market
-
Two policemen have been sent to district lines after a video went viral where they were seen stealing packets of milk on January 19 in Noida during patrolling duty.
Both have been identified as Constable Kalyan Singh and Sushil.
A video from Uttar Pradesh's Noida went viral on social media where a policeman was seen purportedly stealing packets of milk kept outside a store in the area.
The act was caught in a CCTV camera in the early hours of January 19.
#WATCH Policeman seen stealing packets of milk in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, yesterday. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/elszjwbyA1— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2020
In the video, the policeman seems to be on patrolling duty, was seen roaming around the crates in which milk packets were kept outside the store. After a while, the cop picked two packets of milk and went towards the police vehicle parked nearby.
He was seen handing over a packet of stolen milk to a colleague sitting in the vehicle.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU