UP policemen found stealing milk packets in Noida, video goes viral

Two policemen have been sent to district lines after a video went viral where they were seen stealing packets of milk on January 19 in Noida during patrolling duty.

Both have been identified as Constable Kalyan Singh and Sushil.

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Noida went viral on social media where a policeman was seen purportedly stealing packets of milk kept outside a store in the area.

The act was caught in a CCTV camera in the early hours of January 19.



#WATCH Policeman seen stealing packets of milk in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, yesterday. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/elszjwbyA1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2020

In the video, the policeman seems to be on patrolling duty, was seen roaming around the crates in which milk packets were kept outside the store. After a while, the cop picked two packets of milk and went towards the police vehicle parked nearby.

He was seen handing over a packet of stolen milk to a colleague sitting in the vehicle.