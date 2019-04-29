UAE bends rules to issue birth certificate to Indian interfaith couple's newborn

In a step which has been largely lauded, the United Arab Emirates bend its rule to issue a birth certificate for a baby born to an Indian inter-faith couple here earlier this month.
The middle-eastern nation's marriage rules for expatriates do not allow a Muslim woman to get married to a non-Muslim man. Even though Sharjah-based Indian expats Kiran Babu and Sanam Saboo Siddique had tied the knot in Kerala in 2016, their baby was denied a birth certificate owing to the rule after the child was born at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.
The couple faced no issues when they arrived in the UAE in 2017. They only faced the brunt of the rule after their baby was born in 2018.
"I have an Abu Dhabi visa. I get my insurance coverage there and got my wife admitted to Medeor 24X7 Hospital in the emirate. But after the baby's delivery, the birth certificate was rejected as I am a Hindu. Then, I applied for a no-objection certificate through the court. The trial went on for four months but my case was rejected," the baby's father, Babu told the Khaleej Times.
During this period, the Indian Embassy helped with the provision of an out pass. However, the newborn was denied immigration clearance as there was no data or registration number to prove her birth, the father added.
"Embassy counsellor M. Rajamurugan supported us throughout the process. Then, VPS Healthcare got involved. In the end, the judicial department made my case an exception. I was told that from now on, in such cases, we have to put together a request letter, get it approved by the chief justice, and take it to the health authority for the issuance of a birth certificate," he said.
The child was finally granted a birth certificate on April 14. "I am told that this is the first case where the rule has been amended," the father recollected.
"Those few months were taxing for us all. My baby girl is nine months old and she needs vaccinations. My family is thankful to the UAE leaders, authorities, the embassy and VPS Healthcare," Babu stated.
Rajamurugan hailed the "ground-breaking ruling," adding that it sets a precedent for future cases.
"Since the baby was born at Medeor 24X7 Hospital, which comes under VPS Healthcare, I contacted Shamsheer Vayalil who offered his full assistance. Babu again went to court and, this time, his case was approved. This highlights the great wisdom of the leadership of this country in the Year of Tolerance," the Indian diplomat said.
