Villagers announce Rs 15,000 reward for locating Union Minister Paswan

Residents of Harivanshpur village, who are faced with the problem of severe shortage of water and jolted by the death of several children, have announced reward of Rs 15,000 for locating their and for not being with them in the hour of the dire need.

They put up banners and pasted posters on their cattle on Saturday to convey their anguish against Paswan. They have also announced Rs 5,000 reward for finding out the local MLA, who is not around to address their woes.

"We are faced with multiple problems, but our or MLA has no time to visit us. Seven children died here. People have locked their houses and left. Even animals are dying as they have no water to drink," they said.

"Paswan is enjoying dishes at 5-star hotels and has no time to see us. These politicians enjoy all privileges after winning elections thanks to our votes, but forget us," said a woman.

Paswan, who heads the (LJP), an ally of the BJP, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as the NDA candidate from on Friday.

In the recently concluded elections, LJP contested six seats and won all of the seats. Paswan's brothers and won from Samastipur and Hajipur seats respectively, while his son got re-elected from Jamui, all seats reserved for the scheduled castes.

