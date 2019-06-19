UN investigation blames Saudi Arabia for 'extrajudicial killing' of Jamal Khashoggi

An independent investigation led by a has held responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's "extrajudicial killing" under the international law.

The much-anticipated report, released by UN on Wednesday after concluding the first independent investigation into Khashoggi's death, has revealed that the late Saudi Arabian was the victim of a "deliberate, premeditated execution," reported.

Khashoggi, a prominent writer, and former Post columnist, died after entering the in October 2018.

While initially denied any knowledge of the incident, Saudi officials later claimed that a group of rogue operators, many of whom belong to Saudi Crown Mohammed bin Salman's inner circle, were responsible for the journalist's death.

The Saudi later confirmed that Khashoggi was killed in a premeditated murder.

However, the does not make any conclusions over the role of the Saudi Crown and in the murder case.

Instead, Callamard says that there is "credible evidence meriting further investigation by a proper authority" as to whether the "threshold of criminal responsibility has been met."

She added that Khashoggi was "fully aware of the powers held by the Crown Prince" and had expressed fears about what would happen to him if he returned to the Kingdom.

has maintained that neither bin Salman nor Salman knew of the operation to target Khashoggi. US officials, meanwhile, have said such a mission -- including 15 men sent from -- could not have been carried out without the authorisation of bin Salman.

According to the special report, which cites evidence from Turkish and other intelligence agencies, after entering the consulate, Khashoggi was injected with a sedative and then his head put inside a plastic bag and suffocated.

It also quotes an audio recording from inside the Consulate, in which Khashoggi is heard being told he will be taken to

It has previously been reported that after Khashoggi was killed his body was dismembered and removed from the premises of the Consulate in separate bags that have not been found yet.

The further found credible evidence pointing to the crime scenes having been "thoroughly, even forensically, cleaned" -- indicating that the Saudi investigation was "not conducted in good faith and that it may amount to obstructing justice."

Last year, US had made it clear that would not change relations with Riyadh against the rising condemnation of and vowed support for the Crown

Trump had instead emphasised the importance of the United States' strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)