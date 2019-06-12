Union Cabinet approves extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir

The on Wednesday approved the extension of in for a further period of six months.

"Based on the prevailing situation in the state as stated in the report of of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the has approved the extension of in for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019, under article 356(4) of the Constitution of India," an official statement said.

The present term of in the state is expiring on July 2.

According to the official statement, a resolution seeking approval of parliament for the same will be moved in both the houses of parliament during the forthcoming session.

The President's rule was implemented in the state in June 2018. The state was earlier ruled by BJP-PDP coalition. However, BJP walked out of the alliance citing PDP's soft corner for the separatist elements in the valley.

The State Assembly, initially kept in suspended was dissolved by the in November 2018.

In another landmark decision, approved "The Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019" which will be tabled during the upcoming session of the parliament.

The Bill will replace "The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance,2019" by amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and bringing persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALoC), an official statement said.

"The move will go a long way in providing relief to the persons in Jammu and Kashmir living in areas adjoining the international border. They can now avail reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses," it added.

