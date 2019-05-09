Happened in 1984, so what: Pitroda on anti-Sikh riots

Indian Overseas on Thursday brushed off 1984 saying "happened in 1984, so what".

On being asked to respond on the BJP's claim citing the report that the instructions for the violence had come from late who had taken up the post of after his mother was assassinated, Pitroda furiously told ANI, "I don't think so, this is also another lie, and what about 1984? You speak about what you have done in five years. It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 hua toh hua). What have you done? (Ab kya hai '84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. '84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya?)"

"You were voted to create jobs. You were voted to create 200 smart cities. You have not even done that. You have not done anything that is why you keep talking here and there," he added.

Earlier in the day, senior expressed disappointment over BJP's allegation of Rajiv Gandhi's 'involvement' in the 1984

Asked about BJP's claim, Dikshit told ANI, "Why would do that? His mother had been killed, why would he instruct? He was deeply hurt. Does the BJP act like this? I am really disappointed."

"It's on record of that probed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the biggest genocide of in which the government killed its own citizens, that instructions to kill came directly from the then PM Rajiv Gandhi's office," the BJP's had tweeted earlier today.

The took place after the assassination of former

According to official records, about 2,800 were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after then was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

