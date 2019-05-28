IEDs installed earlier but triggered today by Naxals: DGP Jharkhand

The IED blast in which 11 police personnel were injured in wee hours on Tuesday at was installed earlier by the Naxalites purportedly to affect the election process but was triggered today, said DGP Jharkhand, DK Pandey. All the injured including 3 critically injured have been airlifted and admitted to CRPF Medical Hospital,

"IEDs were installed by Naxals to affect the election process. A joint op by CoBRA, Jaguar and Police is being done to clear the area. Anti-personnel mine was triggered by Naxals today. 11 jawans injured and 3 are critical," said DK Pandey, DGP

The IED blast was triggered when personnel of 209 battalion CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and were in a joint operation to clear the area. Among the injured, 8 personnel are of while 3 are of

Further, details are awaited. .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)