Andhra Pradesh: 7-year-old boy dies of suffocation after getting locked inside car

A seven-year-old boy died due to suffocation after getting locked inside a car in Dommeru village here, police said on Tuesday.

"The boy named had gone out of his house to play on Monday. He somehow entered a car parked nearby and apparently got locked inside it," of Kovvuru town Police Station, said.

He said, "As the car had a cover on it, nobody could spot the boy. After four hours of search, he was traced inside the car in an unconscious state. The family members immediately took the child to the government hospital in Kovvur where doctors declared him dead."

The said no case has yet been registered in connection with the incident.

Saibaba, whose father died sometime back, used to stay with his mother in their maternal house, he added.

