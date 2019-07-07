UP: 2 life convicts flee Etawah jail, 1 run over by train

One of the two life convicts who escaped from the Etawah jail on Sunday morning was run over by a train while boarding it, prison authorities said.

However, the other managed to flee by boarding Prayagraj-bound Sangam Express.

The prisoner who was killed was identified as Ramanand (45), a native of Phaphund in Auriyya district.

The other convict, who boarded the train and escaped, was Chandraprakash alias Chandua (49) from Ekdil in Etawah district.

Both the convicts were lodged in barrack number 5 of the jail. The duo fled around 2 am on Sunday by cutting prison bars and crossing the main wall of the jail with the help of bedsheets, the jail authorities said in a statement.

They were found missing at around 3 am during a routine check by Deputy Jailer Jagdish Prasad.

Deputy Inspector General of Kanpur BP Tripathi is looking into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)