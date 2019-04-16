JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

LS Polls: Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow

Teaser of Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'India's Most Wanted' out now
Business Standard

AP: Woman accuses lover of physical exploitation, holds sit-in protest outside his house

ANI  |  General News 

In a bizarre case which surfaced on Tuesday, a woman here is holding a sit-in protest in front of her alleged lover's house in Keelesapuram village.

Bhagyalakshmi has accused Joseph of exploiting her physically and financially after promising to marry her.

The woman, hailing from Ibrahimpatnam town, has said that she will commit suicide if her lover fails to fulfill his promises.

She also claimed that she had approached the police for help, but to no avail.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 14:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU