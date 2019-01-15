V Muniyappa appointed as Political Secretary to Karnataka CM

-
Congress leader V Muniyappa has been appointed as the Political Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
Muniyappa is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Sidlaghatta constituency.
This comes after BJP camped all its 104 party MLAs in Gurugram in Haryana along with its state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa, fearing poaching by the Congress and the JD-Secular.
The charges of horse-trading were triggered after three Karnataka Congress MLAs visited Mumbai earlier on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by the Congress alleging that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the JDS-Congress alliance government in Karnataka.
