V Muniyappa appointed as Political Secretary to Karnataka CM

V has been appointed as the to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

is a Member of the from Sidlaghatta constituency.

This comes after BJP camped all its 104 party MLAs in Gurugram in along with its state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa, fearing poaching by the and the JD-Secular.

The charges of horse-trading were triggered after three MLAs visited earlier on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by the Congress alleging that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the JDS-Congress alliance government in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)