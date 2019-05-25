Chemical attacks allegations made to impede anti-terrorist action: Syria

on Friday denied the US claims that it has used weapons against civilians, saying such allegations are made to impede the progress of ongoing anti-terrorist operations.

"There is nothing but another last-ditch attempt by western countries that obey their master -- the -- to ease pressure on their terrorist slaves in And it is an obviously pathetic attempt to delay the advance of the [Syrian] military in these regions", Sputnik quotes Foreign Ministry as saying.

This development comes days after the US warned the over carrying out attacks as a counter-offensive, particularly in its northwestern region, the remaining holdout of the Islamic State.

In a statement, the said, "We continue to see signs that the Assad regime may be renewing its use of weapons, including an alleged chlorine attack in on the morning of May 19, 2019."

The alleged attack took place on May 19 on the border of province.

The has been accused of attacking civilians in has also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Syrian is trying to regain control over the last rebel-held province.

The multi-sided armed conflict in Syria has been raging since 2011, with Russia, and being the guarantors of the ceasefire regime.

Assad regime has been here and now accused of using chemical on its own people.

International inspectors say that Assad's forces have carried out a series of in the course of the brutal civil war, which has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since 2011.

Fighting erupted in last month breaking a truce brokered by and in 2018.

At least 167 civilians have lost their lives in Idlib since April 25. The province is home to about three million people.

More than 370,00O people were killed and millions were displaced in Syria and abroad since the beginning of the Syrian war in March 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)